LOL Not LOL-ing In Stores?

Doesn't look like multiplayer chat DS game LOL is getting a bricks and mortal retail U.S. release. Known as Archime DS in Japan, the game is party game that has players think up challenges while the other players battle it out in a sexied-up Pictochat. The game goes good with booze. According to the game's US distributor Agetec, the game is "available only online." Not sure what that means exactly, but it sounds like it won't get a traditional retail release.
