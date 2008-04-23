Look At What's Inside The Soul Calibur IV CE

Here's the contents of the Soul Calibur IV Collectors Edition! The box, it's big and colourful. The book, it's black, and book-like. That other thing? That's the "Tournament Kit", which is the most overblown term for a card with a blank tournament tree on it I've yet to come across. The shirts? While different in colour and subject (white with Yoda for 360, black with Vader for PS3), they only come in XL. Sorry skinnies. And fatties. I leave it up to you to decide whether these contents of questionable worth warrant an $US80 price-tag.

