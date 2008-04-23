The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Look At What's Inside The Soul Calibur IV CE

Here's the contents of the Soul Calibur IV Collectors Edition! The box, it's big and colourful. The book, it's black, and book-like. That other thing? That's the "Tournament Kit", which is the most overblown term for a card with a blank tournament tree on it I've yet to come across. The shirts? While different in colour and subject (white with Yoda for 360, black with Vader for PS3), they only come in XL. Sorry skinnies. And fatties. I leave it up to you to decide whether these contents of questionable worth warrant an $US80 price-tag.
Tournament kit in Soulcalibur IV special edition explained [Siliconera]

Comments

  • bob Guest

    !

    !

    !'

    LOL

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles