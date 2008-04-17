Look, There On The Ground, It's WiiMan

Ladies and gentlemen: WiiMan. He won't save the day, but he will at least bring a smile to it, with his shiny white cape, rampant Nintendo fanboyism and snappy Zorro mask. Oh, and his super powers: the suit's a fully-functioning Wii Remote, complete with Bluetooth, IR cam, accelerometer and even working face buttons. All that, and not a single dwarf or urine joke in sight. Well done everyone involved.

WiiMan Superhero [thanks Chris!]