Lord of the Rings Online Kicks Off April Fool's With The Battle of Amon Hen

It may be May 31 on the Kotaku Tower desk calendar, but it's April 1 somewhere in the realms of The Lord of the Rings Online. Turbine has decided to make with the massively-multiplayer hilarity, announcing that a new playable race, the Fowl-People, would join the currently playable Humans, Elves, Dwarves and Hobbits, bringing new epic quests and new housing options (coops, henhouses, etc.).

The jokes are too good to spoil here, so make your way to the official site. But pee before you do. We can't have your LOL-derived incontinence on our hands. This is sure to be just a mere speck on the landscape of puns, gags and sidesplitters to be delivered this April Fool's, so brace yourself for all comers.

The Battle of Amon Hen [LotRO]