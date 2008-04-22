Lost Cities Finds Home On XBLA Wednesday

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This week's contribution to Xbox Live Arcade comes courtesy of Sierra and the brain of Dr. Reiner Knizia who has a PhD in mathematics... and fun! That last part isn't true, but Knizia's fast paced card game Lost Cities is being digitised for your Microsoft Point-based consumption, bringing four person multi-player and plenty of grizzled or eternally winking adventurer artwork to Xbox 360s. Lost Cities will set you back 800 MSPs this Wednesday should you choose to engage your sick-of-Uno peers.

