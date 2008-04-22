Lost Cities Finds Home On XBLA Wednesday

This week's contribution to Xbox Live Arcade comes courtesy of Sierra and the brain of Dr. Reiner Knizia who has a PhD in mathematics... and fun! That last part isn't true, but Knizia's fast paced card game Lost Cities is being digitised for your Microsoft Point-based consumption, bringing four person multi-player and plenty of grizzled or eternally winking adventurer artwork to Xbox 360s. Lost Cities will set you back 800 MSPs this Wednesday should you choose to engage your sick-of-Uno peers.

