Lost Odyssey Receives Tiny, Triple Bonus Pack DLC

While English speakers are waiting for some of the better Lost Odyssey DLC to be localised, we will be getting a small offering to tide us over. The Triple Bonus Pack is available today for 200 points. It includes a new dream sequence called "The Shattered Beyond," a "memory lamp" to view dreams (we're assuming from anywhere on the map) and a Battle Ring for fighting magic weaponry.
Surprisingly, the multimedia book dream sequences may have been my favourite part of Lost Odyssey. Every time I discovered a new dream, I'd say, "Geeze! Not another one!" And then, I'd lock the doors, remove a carton of Ben & Jerry's from the freezer and weep in solitude, my face covered in salty, melted chocolate.
