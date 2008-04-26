The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Lost Odyssey Receives Tiny, Triple Bonus Pack DLC

While English speakers are waiting for some of the better Lost Odyssey DLC to be localised, we will be getting a small offering to tide us over. The Triple Bonus Pack is available today for 200 points. It includes a new dream sequence called "The Shattered Beyond," a "memory lamp" to view dreams (we're assuming from anywhere on the map) and a Battle Ring for fighting magic weaponry.

Surprisingly, the multimedia book dream sequences may have been my favourite part of Lost Odyssey. Every time I discovered a new dream, I'd say, "Geeze! Not another one!" And then, I'd lock the doors, remove a carton of Ben & Jerry's from the freezer and weep in solitude, my face covered in salty, melted chocolate.

