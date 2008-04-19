Lumines Gets Steamy

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Q Entertainment and Valve have announced that henceforth the brilliantly addictive puzzle game Lumines shall be available for purchase via Steam. Much like the Xbox Live version of the game, Lumines is available as a base pack for $US9.95, with an Advance Pack containing 21 new challenge mode skins, 60 puzzles for puzzle mode, and 35 stages for puzzle mode setting you back an additional $US7.95, or you can grab the whole thing for $US14.95, which is a much better deal, especially when you factor in the extra 10% you get if you purchase the game before Friday April 25th. I wonder if it will have the Heavenly Star stage? Just thinking about it makes me want to listen to the song 200 times in a row.

