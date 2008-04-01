Madden Wins Kids' Choice Award

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The 2008 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards have come and gone. and it was yet another glorious year for children young and old everywhere. Highlights include a celebrity sliming performed on Orlando "Immensely Overrated" Bloom, Hannah Montana desperately trying to get her own name back, and the Naked Brothers' Band once again receiving condemnations from NAMBLA for false advertising. From a gaming standpoint, my nephew narrowly avoided getting a sympathetic smack upside the head as EA's Madden 2008 inched out High School Musical: Sing It! for the coveted Favourite Video Game award. It's nice to see that children faced with a crappy selection of titles went for one of the lesser evils.

2008 Kids' Choice Awards [Nickelodeon]

