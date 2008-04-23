The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Magic Online III Launches With Mediocrity

In what may be news only interesting to me and my occasional pilgrimage of interest to Magic the Gathering, Magic Online III has launched, allowing players all over the world to duke it out with virtual cards in the virtual world. Unfortunately, only 1,300 players caused the servers to crash on launch day. Since then, there have been frequent reports of lag...a disappointment for a bandwidth-light card game.

But IGN says that the worst part of it all is a crumby, poorly-designed interface that doesn't like to save your settings. They give the game a 5.5 but assure us, "The good news is, it can only get better." Too bad. I guess I'll be waiting a bit longer before re-injecting that needle.

Magic Online III [IGN]

