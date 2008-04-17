Majesco Promotes Calm Flying With 'Air Traffic Chaos'

Flying has become a bit nerve-wracking almost anywhere you go around the world. Luckily, Majesco is fighting fear with education, and they want to teach us all how to be air traffic controllers in Air Traffic Chaos for the DS. Or as Majesco VP deftly explains: "Air Traffic Chaos means fun is taking off from Terminal A."

Players manage all air traffic and gate assignments for 14 airlines through various weather conditions, so why the game includes Rumble Pack support should be self-explanatory. Disclaimer: without any pretty pictures, we don't know if the game will feature a classic green radar display or any scenes from Pushing Tin. Here's the full press release with some additional info:

MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 'AIR TRAFFIC CHAOS' FOR NINTENDO DS™

New Simulation Lets Players Experience the Life of an Air Traffic Controller

EDISON, N.J., April 16, 2008 - Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, today announced Air Traffic Chaos for Nintendo DS™. Developed by Sonic Powered Co., Air Traffic Chaos thrusts players into the hotseat of an air traffic controller whose job is to safely manage a myriad of takeoffs and landings at busy airports around the world.

"Air Traffic Chaos means fun is taking off from Terminal A," said Gui Karyo, Executive Vice President of Operations, Majesco. "The game's frantic pace set against the backdrop of an already high-stress job will challenge fast-fingered Touch Screen gamers in an entirely new way."

In Air Traffic Chaos, players use the Touch Screen to safely manage takeoffs, gate assignments and landings for all incoming and outgoing airport traffic for 14 different airlines in varying weather conditions. Outstanding performance will earn players 16 different merit badges, including "Veteran ATC" and "ATC Legend." An in-depth tutorial teaches players the basics of managing the busy skies while three difficulty levels with five stages in each offer plenty of challenge. Players can also share their high scores with up to 7 friends while Rumble Pack support makes the experience more realistic for aspiring air traffic controllers.

Air Traffic Chaos for Nintendo DS is expected to release in Summer 2008. For additional information about Majesco's exciting line of products, please visit the newly relaunched www.majescoentertainment.com.