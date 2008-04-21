Make a Game For Less than $50 Million? Whatever!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Grand Theft Auto creator and Crackdown mastermind David Jones points out the obvious: Games are pricey to make! New IPs have gotten so expensive that they're quickly approaching $US50 million plus! Here's the quote:

Crackdown wasn't that long ago and our development budget was something like USD 50 million, and even that to me now, I don't know if I could do anything for much less than that.

He's probably not alone. Think about it: Fifty million bucks to make a game. That used to be a lot for a Hollywood movie — even with big star salaries, special effects, deluxe trailers and all that crap.
