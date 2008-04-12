Make Plane, Dress Up As Plane, Win Plane Game

And the entries are pouring in! Above, reader Daniel cosplays as an aeroplane. Here's what's going on: Dress up as an aeroplane or make a three dimensional aeroplane out of anything tangible, but paper. So you can't make CGI planes! And you can't draw them either! But, you can make them out of anything else as long as it's not paper. Rocks, clay, toothpicks, whatever! And remember, that means make and not build a plastic plane model you bought in the store. Send entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom and, like all contests, don't forget to add a "Kotaku" sign. Remember, we're giving away two copies of the game and INTERNET FAME. Haven't figured out if we'll give one out to the best cosplay and one to the best 3D plane, though...

Hit the jump for Kevin's plane, which he made out of 300 pipette tips.