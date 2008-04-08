Make Preparations For PSP Firmware 3.95

Oh boy! Firmware updates! Sony have just announced that they'll soon be releasing firmware v3.95 for the PSP, an update that will undoubtedly take your good PSP and make it better. It'll be bringing two new features to the portable: custom button configuration for PS1 game playback, and the ability to quit remote play with your PS3 but leave your PS3 running. They may sound insignificant in isolation, but remember, the path to a convenient, labour-free modern lifestyle is littered with baby steps such as these.