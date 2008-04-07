Make Uwe Boll Disappear (Yeah, Riiiiight)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Poor Uwe Boll. Beat up some game nerds and making some shitty movies and suddenly everyone hates your guts. What gives?! Some folks dislike Uwe so much that they've created an online petition hoping to do what online petitions typically do: Nothing. That, or convince Dr. Boll to stop making crappy movies. Ha! From an interview with website FEARnet:

Are you aware that there is a petition online, signed by 18,000 people, requesting that you stop making movies?

Yeah, I know that. 18,000 is not enough to convince me.

How many would it take?

One million. Now we have a new goal.

If Uwe Boll did not exist, someone would have to invent him.
