Making Devil May Cry 4 PS3 Was Tricky

Capcom did a fine job handling the multi-platform Devil May Cry 4. You know, making sure all versions looked the same. But was that easy? Producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi explains:

The Xbox 360 and the PC are close in structure, so it was easy to switch over. The PS3, the CPU and the design are unique... our programmer is extremely talented, and was able to figure it out. I think after repeated meetings with Sony that we were able to tap into the PS3.

We've been hearing this since pre-PS3 launch, and we'll probably hear it again. As more and more developers get PS3 experience, we'll hear it less. One would hope!
