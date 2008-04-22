Making PSPs Pretty, So Easy

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Blinged out mobile phones are not new. And if people have been doing that to their phones for a while now, they've probably been doing them other things like their computers, iPods, pets, whatever. But putting those sparkles on stuff one-by-one is a great drag. For those keen on glittering up their PSP Slim & Lites without the fuss, there's this: Jewel Stone Sheet. Just wipe down your PSP, remove the clear film and slap these phony rhinestones on. Easy! Retailing for ¥ 2,625 ($27), the sheet comes in patterns like "Panther", "Argyle Pink" or "Butterfly". You know, as they do.
Jewel Stone Sheet [GAMETECH via Famitsu]

