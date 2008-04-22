Making PSPs Pretty, So Easy

Blinged out mobile phones are not new. And if people have been doing that to their phones for a while now, they've probably been doing them other things like their computers, iPods, pets, whatever. But putting those sparkles on stuff one-by-one is a great drag. For those keen on glittering up their PSP Slim & Lites without the fuss, there's this: Jewel Stone Sheet. Just wipe down your PSP, remove the clear film and slap these phony rhinestones on. Easy! Retailing for ¥ 2,625 ($27), the sheet comes in patterns like "Panther", "Argyle Pink" or "Butterfly". You know, as they do.
Jewel Stone Sheet [GAMETECH via Famitsu]
