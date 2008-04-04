Man That Was Fast

To: Bash
From: Crecente
Re: Housework, Friggin's Endless
Wow, the days are just flying by lately. I spent most of it writing, dealing with logistical, um, crap, and playing Bad Company. More on Bad Company tomorrow.
What you missed:
The Force Unleashed Hits September
Real Life World Of Warcraft Armour
City of Heroes Gets Optional In-Game Ads
Sonic Unleashed Is Official
Appear in the Next Guitar Hero as a Rock God!
Get Permalink