Manga Fighter Celebrates Grand Opening

Manga Fighter is an excellent way to introduce your children to the world of third-person shooters without having to worry about them being 'desensitised to violence'. Unless of course you're a cartoon cat, in which case you're screwed. OnNet USA is celebrating the Grand Opening of Manga Fighter, a free to play MMO shooter with cutesy characters and anime sensibilities. They'll be holding several in-game events with prizes they assure us are "great". Great!
"We are huge fans of other MMO shooter games," said YJ Jin, Producer of Manga Fighter. "But we're tired of gory, violent and gruesome games. With Manga Fighter, we've created something fun - yet non-violent - so that gamers of all ages can jump in and have a great time."
To give the game a try, head over to mangafighter.gamescampus.com and sign up for a free account.
OnNet USA Invites Gamers to the Manga Fighter Grand Opening
SAN JOSE, CA - April 10, 2008 - OnNet USA, a leading developer of free-to-play online games, today announced the "Grand Opening" of Manga Fighter, a massively multiplayer third-person action game. To celebrate the occasion, OnNet USA will hold several events with great prizes. Bringing a unique and action-packed take on the genre, Manga Fighter raises the bar for all-ages online games.
"We are huge fans of other MMO shooter games," said YJ Jin, Producer of Manga Fighter. "But we're tired of gory, violent and gruesome games. With Manga Fighter, we've created something fun - yet non-violent - so that gamers of all ages can jump in and have a great time."
Manga Fighter offers an entirely new take on online shooters. Featuring stylized cartoon-like characters, rich and electrifying environments, and an arsenal of non-lethal weaponry, Manga Fighter offers gamers of all ages the classic shooter experience without the needless gore and violence.
To participate in the events, create a free Manga Fighter account at mangafighter.gamescampus.com.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink