Manga Fighter Celebrates Grand Opening

Manga Fighter is an excellent way to introduce your children to the world of third-person shooters without having to worry about them being 'desensitised to violence'. Unless of course you're a cartoon cat, in which case you're screwed. OnNet USA is celebrating the Grand Opening of Manga Fighter, a free to play MMO shooter with cutesy characters and anime sensibilities. They'll be holding several in-game events with prizes they assure us are "great". Great!

"We are huge fans of other MMO shooter games," said YJ Jin, Producer of Manga Fighter. "But we're tired of gory, violent and gruesome games. With Manga Fighter, we've created something fun - yet non-violent - so that gamers of all ages can jump in and have a great time."

To give the game a try, head over to mangafighter.gamescampus.com and sign up for a free account.