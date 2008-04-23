The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mariners' Nintendo Fan Network Goes Free

The Nintendo Fan Network rolled out at the Seattle Mariners Safeco Field during the 2007 season, giving DS-toting fans access to a bunch of MLB stats and in-game progress reports for a small fee.

Today Nintendo announced that the service is going to be free at home games this year. Gamers who bring their DS with them to Safeco will be able to wirelessly log into the Nintendo Fan Network. Features include access to player statistics, scores from other MLB games in progress, current team standings, chat with other fans and the ability to compete in trivia and other mini games. Additionally, fans can watch the in-stadium live broadcast video and use the Nintendo DS touch screen to order ballpark food and beverages delivered right to their seats.

New features are also being prepped for the service as well, though Nintendo was mum about them.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles