Mariners' Nintendo Fan Network Goes Free

The Nintendo Fan Network rolled out at the Seattle Mariners Safeco Field during the 2007 season, giving DS-toting fans access to a bunch of MLB stats and in-game progress reports for a small fee.

Today Nintendo announced that the service is going to be free at home games this year. Gamers who bring their DS with them to Safeco will be able to wirelessly log into the Nintendo Fan Network. Features include access to player statistics, scores from other MLB games in progress, current team standings, chat with other fans and the ability to compete in trivia and other mini games. Additionally, fans can watch the in-stadium live broadcast video and use the Nintendo DS touch screen to order ballpark food and beverages delivered right to their seats.

New features are also being prepped for the service as well, though Nintendo was mum about them.