Mario Invades NYC Taxi Cabs

Not content to get pwned by me in Mario Kart Wii, Mario is heading over to New York City later this week to take New Yorkers for a ride.

This Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Mario (not that creepy Denver Mario, the real deal) will be at the Sheraton Hotel, 811 7th Avenue between 52nd and 53rd streets, helping New Yorkers into cabs and dropping some cash to help pay for their rides in the city.

I hear that this won't be the only city that Mario is handing out rides in. More details to come.

