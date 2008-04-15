Mario Kart Driving School Invades Denver

This weekend Nintendo's 24-foot Mario Kart Wii truck will be pulling into Denver to give the city's residents a chance to check out the game and earn their own personalised Kart driver's license.

The Mario Kart Wii Driving School has been slowly, quietly making its way across the country, allowing gamers to check out the game in the confines of a glass display truck.

The truck hits Denver (across from Skyline Park on the corner of 16th and Arapahoe streets) this Friday at 11 a.m. and is open for business till 8 p.m. It will also be around Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The gamers who swing by to check out the courses and vehicles walk away with an official Mario Kart driver's licence that includes their photo, nickname and vehicle of choice.

I think Tristan and I are going to try and make that, sounds like fun.