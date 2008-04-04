Looks like warehouse club chain Sam's Club had so much fun at their Super Smash Bros. Brawl midnight launch, they've decided to do another one, only this time for another game, because otherwise it would just be silly. Mario Kart Wii shall be the focus of this midnight launch, the second in Sam's Club history, with players and parents of players able to line up at stores across the country on April 26th to await the stroke of midnight and assuage their driving ambition. Don't have a Wii yet? A Sam's rep has informed us that every location will have at least 15 consoles on hand for the event, so you can kill two birds with one stone. The chain promises tons of copies on hand for the event, but you can always preorder at their web page, just in case. What they are trying to say here, is they want Sam's Club to be your video game store. Just don't try walking in without one of those membership cards, because their security will take you the f*** down.
Mario Kart Midnight Launch At Sam's Club
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink