The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mario Kart Midnight Launch At Sam's Club

Looks like warehouse club chain Sam's Club had so much fun at their Super Smash Bros. Brawl midnight launch, they've decided to do another one, only this time for another game, because otherwise it would just be silly. Mario Kart Wii shall be the focus of this midnight launch, the second in Sam's Club history, with players and parents of players able to line up at stores across the country on April 26th to await the stroke of midnight and assuage their driving ambition. Don't have a Wii yet? A Sam's rep has informed us that every location will have at least 15 consoles on hand for the event, so you can kill two birds with one stone. The chain promises tons of copies on hand for the event, but you can always preorder at their web page, just in case. What they are trying to say here, is they want Sam's Club to be your video game store. Just don't try walking in without one of those membership cards, because their security will take you the f*** down.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles