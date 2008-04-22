Mario Kart Wii Across America

So while Crecente, family, friends and I were at the Mario Kart Driving School we were lucky enough to talk to Eric Walter with Nintendo. He is one of the people that travels with the Mario Kart event that is touring across America. Personally, I was really impressed with the 24 foot trailer they had set outside along with the tent. It was a great way to give the city of Denver an insight to the game before it comes out. Plus, they gave us free food so how could I possibly complain? In terms of Mario Kart itself, trust me this game is fun. If you are a fan of the series then there is really no way you can be disappointed. Yes, the Wii Wheel is a bit hard to use, but once you get the hang of it you might want reconsider those GameCube controllers.