The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mario Kart Wii Disc Read Problems?

Return of the Wii disc-read errors? Maybe! This echoes when Super Smash Bros. Brawl launched in Japan, there were reports of disc-read errors were blamed on the console's optical lens being "soiled" by dust and cigarette smoke, making it unable to read the dual-layer disc. This time around, some Japanese gamers are also reporting read errors, freezing and crashing — however, Mario Kart Wii is a single layer disc, and thus, the Wii shouldn't have optical lens issues. Nintendo has said its not aware of the problem, and the issue doesn't seem to be rampant, so.
Dirty Lens with Mario Kart Wii [ゲーム屋さんのお店だより via Go Nintendo via Dtoid]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles