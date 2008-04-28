Mario Kart Wii Friend Code Dump

It's official Mario Kart Wii is live and in stores. Tristan and I have been playing it for a few days now, and I think it's a pretty solid, albeit, familiar title. This latest iteration of Mario Kart really doesn't stray from the formula, but why should it?
What are your thoughts on the game? If you're spending the day playing it and are looking for some fellow Kotakuites to play with drop your Friend Code (and impressions) here. Mine is 7261 8567 6364 9952.
Now get to racing... and no blue shells!
My Wii friend code is 1704-1365-0127-2324
My Mario Kart friend code is 4425-1806-9932
Feel free to add both :)
Impressions:
I've had the game for over a week now (Australian citizen, UK import copy) and I'm loving every minute of it. The rubber banding on 150cc is annoying but far from insurmountable, the inclusion of Nintendo staff ghosts (and expert staff ghosts once you beat the normal ones) is brilliant, the Wheel controls are a thing of beauty, and the online is polished and lag-free.
I'm very happy with this installment, and I'd rank it as the best yet easily.