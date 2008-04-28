Mario Kart Wii Friend Code Dump

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It's official Mario Kart Wii is live and in stores. Tristan and I have been playing it for a few days now, and I think it's a pretty solid, albeit, familiar title. This latest iteration of Mario Kart really doesn't stray from the formula, but why should it?

What are your thoughts on the game? If you're spending the day playing it and are looking for some fellow Kotakuites to play with drop your Friend Code (and impressions) here. Mine is 7261 8567 6364 9952.

Now get to racing... and no blue shells!

Comments

  • Steve Guest

    My Wii friend code is 1704-1365-0127-2324
    My Mario Kart friend code is 4425-1806-9932

    Feel free to add both :)

    Impressions:
    I've had the game for over a week now (Australian citizen, UK import copy) and I'm loving every minute of it. The rubber banding on 150cc is annoying but far from insurmountable, the inclusion of Nintendo staff ghosts (and expert staff ghosts once you beat the normal ones) is brilliant, the Wheel controls are a thing of beauty, and the online is polished and lag-free.

    I'm very happy with this installment, and I'd rank it as the best yet easily.

  • Jeremy Guest

    Umm one problem with that, a white man will never win the 100 or 200 metre sprint :P just to point that out

  • sternzie Guest

    hey im keen for a challenge anytime, my mario kart code is 403863885066 - please anyone... RACE ME!

  • ROWDY Guest

    Hi There, Im ROWDY from Australia and Im a Mario Kart NUT!

    LEDRUSH, MAKEDA and MARV, ive registered you guys. Hope you do the same.

    ROWDY

    Wii: 6723-0747-5900-3031
    MK: 5455-9769-8188

  • ROWDY Guest

    OOPS, Rowdy here again. I think i made a boo boo with my Wii code.
    Here it is again,

    Wii: 6723-0747-5900-3031

  • ROWDY Guest

    Registered you too Brian. :)

    ROWDY

  • Benzo Guest

    Hey guys do you still check these boards?

  • Sarah Guest

    Add me Please!
    Got the game yesterday having a blast so far so add me please I'll ad you all ^^

    Thanks in advance!

  • Sarah Guest

    hehe forgot my code =P

    Sarah AU - 5026-5774-3933

    Ta.

  • Jeremy Guest

    Add my MK code because i need opponents

    MK Code: 4940-8099-0577

  • red boy fun Guest

    sarah add me i am 2836-1095-5687 and please but i wont say my real name for security purposes. and ill add you too.

  • Fallenrat Guest

    i rented Mario Kart Wii when i buy it do I get another friend code for Mario Kart?
    If not 0806-7149-9442

  • Fallenrat Guest

    Oh I Forgot My Wii Code
    8651-1269-1722-6185

  • mattwolf Guest

    Hey guys my nickname is mattwolf.
    Just intrested in anybody from aus for some clean gaming and friends.
    My Wii code is 7159-9695-3623-3346
    My email is [email protected]
    I added you Rowdy.

  • mattwolf Guest

    I also added you fallenrat.

  • Kirkz Guest

    Who whats to race me?

  • Kirkz Guest

    Yeah who wants to race?

