Mario Kart Wii in the House

The FedEx guy just dropped Mario Kart Wii off at my house. I think my son is going to faint when he comes home. The timing is perfect. It gives me something to play with him until Grand Theft Auto arrives and I disappear from his life for several weeks.
"Mommy, is Daddy dead?"
Good times, good times. Hit the jump for plenty of pictures of the wheel. SEXY!
