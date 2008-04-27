Mario Kart Wii is Live, Who's Playing?

Mario Kart Wii, the other half of our nonstop new release blitz for the past month, releases today, too. So all is not GTA IV. If any of you backsliding heathens skipped church to snag your copy, assuming ya don't have blue laws forbidding the sale of video games 'afore 1 pee em in your county, let us know what you think in the comments.

For those who've been consumed by all things Niko and Liberty City, you can see what the fuss is at the following links.

