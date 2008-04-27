The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mario Kart Wii is Live, Who's Playing?

Mario Kart Wii, the other half of our nonstop new release blitz for the past month, releases today, too. So all is not GTA IV. If any of you backsliding heathens skipped church to snag your copy, assuming ya don't have blue laws forbidding the sale of video games 'afore 1 pee em in your county, let us know what you think in the comments.

For those who've been consumed by all things Niko and Liberty City, you can see what the fuss is at the following links.

Justify Your Mario Kart Wii
Mario Kart Wii Driving School Impressions
The Kartokumentary
Mario Kart Wii Across America
A 6-Year-Old's Take on the Wii Wheel
Going Online With Mario Kart Wii (And Hands On With That Wheel Thing)

