The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mario Kart Wii Launch Starring Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley, who Nintendo was kind enough to remind us is an actor, hit up this weekend's launch of Mario Kart Wii at the Nintendo World store in New York. While there he took on fellow actor Chace Crawford of Gossip Girl fame in a bit of Mario Karting. If that fat cat smile and double chin is any measure it looks like Priestley totally schooled the kid. With a wheel too!

Nintendo Mario Kart WiiNintendo Mario Kart WiiNintendo Mario Kart WiiNintendo Mario Kart Wii

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles