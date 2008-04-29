Mario Kart Wii Launch Starring Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley, who Nintendo was kind enough to remind us is an actor, hit up this weekend's launch of Mario Kart Wii at the Nintendo World store in New York. While there he took on fellow actor Chace Crawford of Gossip Girl fame in a bit of Mario Karting. If that fat cat smile and double chin is any measure it looks like Priestley totally schooled the kid. With a wheel too!
