Mario Kart Wii Wheel Will Be $19.95 In Oz, Confirmed By Nintendo

After reading today's story about the price of the Mario Kart Wii wheel accessory in the US, I decided to follow up with Nintendo's presence here in Australia - because if anyone's going to know the RRP, it has to be it.

Nintendo Australia was able to confirm that the circular piece of plastic will retail for $19.95. So unless you're really, really dedicated to that authentic racing experience and lack the Year 6 crafting skills to make your own from a $2 piece of cardboard, you won't have to pay much more than the US.