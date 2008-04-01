Mario Kart Wii Wheel Will Be $19.95 In Oz, Confirmed By Nintendo

After reading today's story about the price of the Mario Kart Wii wheel accessory in the US, I decided to follow up with Nintendo's presence here in Australia - because if anyone's going to know the RRP, it has to be it.
Nintendo Australia was able to confirm that the circular piece of plastic will retail for $19.95. So unless you're really, really dedicated to that authentic racing experience and lack the Year 6 crafting skills to make your own from a $2 piece of cardboard, you won't have to pay much more than the US.
So $100 to get the game and then another $20 for the wheel? Or are they going to make a bundle available too?
Incidentally, if you're in touch with Nintendo Australia could you ask them why it's so hard to find Wiimotes here? They've been stupidly hard to find at retailers since just after Christmas - it's often easier to find stock of the systems themselves.