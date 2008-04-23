Mario Kart Wii With Jason Priestley In NYC

Former 90210 heartthrob Jason Priestley isn't just a former heartthrob. He's a part owner in an Indy 500 race team. No wonder Nintendo dragged it out to promote Mario Kart Wii. This Saturday, normal folks can test drive Mario Kart Wii at the Nintendo World Store with Priestley and hit him with your technical questions about the finer points of race car driving and writing Shannon Doherty out of network TV.

Full release after the jump:

NINTENDO HOSTS HIGH-OCTANE

LAUNCH PARTY FOR MARIO KART Wii

Fans Join Jason Priestley to Test-Drive Hot New Game

at Nintendo World Store in Rockefeller Plaza

WHAT: Nintendo celebrates the highly anticipated release of Mario Kart® Wii and the companion Wii Wheel™ accessory with a fun-packed launch party at the Nintendo World store in Rockefeller Plaza. Participants can compete in the Mario Kart Wii Challenge for a chance to compete against racing enthusiast and actor Jason Priestley. Excitement will run high as drivers of all ages gather for a sneak peek at the game, plus an opportunity to wrap their fingers around the Wii Wheel, a wireless steering wheel accessory for the Wii Remote™ controller that makes it easy for anyone to pick up and play. Fans can enjoy Nintendo-themed giveaways and special premiums such as personalised Mario Kart driver's licenses.

Mario Kart Wii makes its official debut in U.S. stores on Sunday April 27, and will be packaged with the Wii Wheel accessory. For the first time ever in the Mario Kart series, players can control their vehicles with a simple turn of the Wii Wheel. The game also introduces a host of new courses, vehicles and eye-popping battle arenas, plus the ability to compete online with drivers from around the world using Nintendo® Wi-Fi Connection.

WHO: Jason Priestley, along with parents, teens, kids, Mario Kart fans and video game fans of all ages. Priestly rose to fame on Beverly Hills, 90210 and has since become a force in the world of racing. A former driver and race analyst, Priestley now co-owns the Rubicon Race Team, which will race in its first Indianapolis 500 in May.

WHEN: Saturday, April 26

Nintendo World opens: 9 a.m.

Event: 2 - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Nintendo World

10 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10020

www.nintendoworldstore.com