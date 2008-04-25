Mario That You Can Always Sit On

That Nintendo tattoo? Neat. That Nintendo tattoo on some guy's arse? Yeah... What happened? Some guy likes Nintendo. Some guy has arse. Said some guy gets Nintendo tattooed on his arse. What we know:
Mr. Lobes geeky arse cheek tattoos were done by Brad at Atomic Zombie in Edmonton, Alberta. I don't know if he's planning on pounding more colour into them, but I hope so, even though they look great as is.
Contextual, NSFW pics after the jump.
Geek Ass [ModBlog via Geekologie via ALBOTAS]
