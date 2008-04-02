Mark Rein "Blown Away" By New 50 Cent Game

Mark Rein is not an easy man to impress. He's very picky. That chocolate suit he's wearing, it took him years to pick that out. So, when he says he was blown away by Unreal Engine 3 licensee 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand, that means something. What, we're still not exactly sure. Says Blood on the Sand game director Julian Widdows:

When we heard he was coming we were like 'oh no, we're gonna get killed!' But he was over the moon, we're chuffed about it... We're obviously an Unreal Engine 3 licensee and he just came in for a visit and said 'oh my god, I can't believe you're working on this, it looks phenomenal'. That was it; it wasn't anything particularly formal, he came in to say hello to his licensees and was blown away by it. That was great for us.

Don't just think of Mark Rein as some game executive in a chocolaty suit, he's a motivator. He motivates.

