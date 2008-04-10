The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mark Rein Says Unreal Engine 4 Is a Ways Off

Today is special. You get not only one, but two Chocolate Reins. That's right, Mark Rein is back! This time, he's going on and on about the Unreal Engine 4. Of course, Epic's current Unreal Engine 3 powers tons of big time games. So when's the next engine coming out? Probably when the PS4, the Xbox 720 and the Nintendo Whatever hit. Says Rein:

It's just a research project today. Our plan is that it will be aimed at the next generation so it is many years away.

That's right, the future.
  • petey Guest

    which are spose to be some 10 years away right?

