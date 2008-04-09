The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mark Rein Still Has Gears of War 2 Stuff To Show You

Mark Rein's best cheerleader? Mark Rein. And man, is Mark Rein ever excited about that Game Informer article on Gears of War 2. Like, it's probably the best thing Mark Rein has read all month. Says Mark Rein:

Awesome... I've had a chance to read the Game Informer story now and I think when people get a chance to read it they'll see that [Gears 2 is]really good. And we told the Game Informer guys just a tidbit about the game. We showed them some stuff, obviously, but we're keeping a lot of information back that will make people go, 'It's even better than this.' As good as they say it is, and they really, really like it, there's still a lot of story to open up between now and when the game ships in November... I think people will really enjoy this game.

Of course you do, Mark! That's your job!!
Tidbit of Gears 2 [videogaming247]

