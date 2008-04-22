The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 Crosses Over Into 2009

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance wasn't the best of games for the Average Joe, but for Marvel fans, it was just fine. So those types are no doubt counting down the days until the sequel's 2008 release and...oh. Says here Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 - briefly announced earlier in the year - is not coming out in 2008. It was revealed at the NYC Comic Con over the weekend that it won't be out til 2009 now. Not that you care, since there's enough decent-looking Marvel games coming out over 2008 that you should be too busy to notice, but it's best you know anyways.
Wombat Hits Comic Con [UGO, via Aeropause]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles