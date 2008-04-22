Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 Crosses Over Into 2009

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance wasn't the best of games for the Average Joe, but for Marvel fans, it was just fine. So those types are no doubt counting down the days until the sequel's 2008 release and...oh. Says here Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 - briefly announced earlier in the year - is not coming out in 2008. It was revealed at the NYC Comic Con over the weekend that it won't be out til 2009 now. Not that you care, since there's enough decent-looking Marvel games coming out over 2008 that you should be too busy to notice, but it's best you know anyways.

