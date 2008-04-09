Mass Effect PC Delayed To Late May

Bioware—along with development partner Demiurge Studios—has decided to delay the launch of Mass Effect for the PC. It's been pushed back to a May 28th release date in the US, and a June 6th release date in Europe. The delay will allow the development team to "incorporate more play-testing feedback, add extra polish and tune the additional features." But fret not, PC gamers. I've already saved the Universe on my Xbox 360. It was a bit jittery at times, but due to my quick actions, peaceful, intelligent life will continue to thrive. Take your time, Bioware. I can guard this shuttle craft all freakin' day.



Mass Effect PC Release Date Changes - New Date May 28, 2008 [Bioware via Shacknews] [image]