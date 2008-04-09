The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mass Effect PC Delayed To Late May

Bioware—along with development partner Demiurge Studios—has decided to delay the launch of Mass Effect for the PC. It's been pushed back to a May 28th release date in the US, and a June 6th release date in Europe. The delay will allow the development team to "incorporate more play-testing feedback, add extra polish and tune the additional features." But fret not, PC gamers. I've already saved the Universe on my Xbox 360. It was a bit jittery at times, but due to my quick actions, peaceful, intelligent life will continue to thrive. Take your time, Bioware. I can guard this shuttle craft all freakin' day.

Mass Effect PC Release Date Changes - New Date May 28, 2008 [Bioware via Shacknews] [image]

Comments

  • Wombat Guest

    DO NOT WANT!!!!!

    0

