Mass Effect PC Specs Are Light Enough For Launch

Those still awaiting the arrival of Mass Effect to PC will be happy to note that the minimum specs aren't so bad, and the recommended specs aren't much worse. As long as you are running something around a 2.4GHz processor and packing 2GB of RAM (less with XP), the Universe is yours to save. But just to make sure, we listed both sets of hardware specifications after the jump. Because the last thing you want is to light the candles and prepare for some HARDCORE ALIEN SEX only to be left out of the GIGANTIC ORGY.
Minimum System Requirements:
Operating System:
Windows XP or Vista
Processor:
2.4+GHZ Intel or 2.0+GHZ AMD
Memory:
1 Gigabyte Ram (XP)
2 Gigabyte Ram (Vista)
Video Card:
NVIDIA GeForce 6 series(6800GT or better)
ATI 1300XT or better (X1550, X1600 Pro and HD2400 are below minimum system requirements)
Hard Drive Space:
12 Gigabytes
Sound Card:
DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card and drivers
Recommended System Requirements:
Operating System:
Windows XP or Vista
Processor:
2.6+GHZ Intel or 2.4+GHZ AMD
Memory:
2 Gigabyte Ram
Video Card:
NVIDIA GeForce 7900 GTX or higher.
ATI X1800 XL series or higher
Hard Drive Space:
12 Gigabytes
Sound Card:
DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card and drivers - 5.1 sound card recommended
Mass Effect System Requirements revealed [Strategy Informer] [image]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink