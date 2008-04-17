Mass Effect PC Specs Are Light Enough For Launch

Those still awaiting the arrival of Mass Effect to PC will be happy to note that the minimum specs aren't so bad, and the recommended specs aren't much worse. As long as you are running something around a 2.4GHz processor and packing 2GB of RAM (less with XP), the Universe is yours to save. But just to make sure, we listed both sets of hardware specifications after the jump. Because the last thing you want is to light the candles and prepare for some HARDCORE ALIEN SEX only to be left out of the GIGANTIC ORGY.

Minimum System Requirements:

Operating System:

Windows XP or Vista

Processor:

2.4+GHZ Intel or 2.0+GHZ AMD

Memory:

1 Gigabyte Ram (XP)

2 Gigabyte Ram (Vista)

Video Card:

NVIDIA GeForce 6 series(6800GT or better)

ATI 1300XT or better (X1550, X1600 Pro and HD2400 are below minimum system requirements)

Hard Drive Space:

12 Gigabytes

Sound Card:

DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card and drivers



Recommended System Requirements:

Operating System:

Windows XP or Vista

Processor:

2.6+GHZ Intel or 2.4+GHZ AMD

Memory:

2 Gigabyte Ram

Video Card:

NVIDIA GeForce 7900 GTX or higher.

ATI X1800 XL series or higher

Hard Drive Space:

12 Gigabytes

Sound Card:

DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card and drivers - 5.1 sound card recommended



Mass Effect System Requirements revealed [Strategy Informer] [image]