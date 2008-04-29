Matt Damon OK With Movie Violence, Not OK With Game Violence

Just because Matt Damon has been in some violent Bourne movies, doesn't mean he's gonna be in some violent Bourne game. No way! Originally Damon was in negotiations to lend his voice and likeness to the Sierra published game, but pulled out. Apparently he had issues with the game's violence. Since Matt Damon's publicist refused to comment, time to see what Matt Damon's mother thinks. Matt Damon's mother, the floor is yours:

Matt and I don't share the same views about violence in adult films, but we do see eye-to-eye on the importance of protecting children. We both support regulations to stop the marketing of violence in films to children through violent toys, products, and video games.

Double standard, much?

