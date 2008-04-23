Mega64 Fail To Beat SFII Bonus Round



As a kid, deep down, you know Street Fighter II's not real. Fireballs, tiger uppercuts, sonic booms, it's all ridiculous. And yet...a small part of you holds out hope that, perhaps with the right training, perhaps with the right opponent, you could recreate at least some of Capcom's arse-kicking in real life. Here's the proof that says no. You can not.

