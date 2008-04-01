Mekuri Master (ie Schoolgirl Skirt ATTACK)

Simple premise here. You run down a hallway lifting the skirts of Japanese schoolgirls. As one does. Your lifting prowess is assessed according to both your speed and accuracy. Be careful not to touch the grown-up women, though, because touching the women gets you in trouble. Amazing stuff, but bear in mind, it's totally not suitable for work.
Mekuri master [Nigoro, via IndieGames]
