Men, Women All Love The Nintendo DS

Which handheld is the most popular in Japan? Which one is most popular with men? With women? Questions! Endless!! Net Asia Co., Ltd. polled 401 mobile phone users ranging from 15 to 29 years old. Here's the breakdown by sex:

Males

Nintendo DS Lite: 30.3 percent

Nintendo DS: 16.8 percent

PSP: 42 percent

Game Boy Advance: 6.7 percent

Game Boy: 3.4 percent

Game Boy Advance SP: 0.8 percent

Females

Nintendo DS Lite: 52.2 percent

Nintendo DS: 27.4 percent

PSP: 8.8 percent

Game Boy Advance: 6.2 percent

Game Boy: 5.3 percent

Simple math tells us that 47.1 percent of men and 79.6 of women play the DS platform. Most popular place to play is at home, followed by the train or a friend's house. Our question: Who are these people still playing Game Boys?

