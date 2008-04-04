Hey, remember Mercenaries 2? Yeah, it's that fantastic looking follow up from Pandemic that involves scores of explosions and a pissed off Merc who literally gets ripped a new asshole. EA and Pandemic have finally nailed down a date—August 31, 2008—for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2 and PC game, making it just a tiny bit late. IGN has a new trailer for Mercenaries 2, something that might reignite your interest in it. It's explodey!
Mercenaries 2 Has A Release Date
