Mercenaries 2 Invades Venezuelan Newspaper

Yesterday Pandemic announced that free-ranging shooter Mercenaries 2 will be hitting stores on Aug. 31. Which is pretty cool, but what's really cool is the newspaper I received from them today.
The copy of the Venezuela Ahora, dated Aug. 31., announces the invasion of Venezuela by Mercenaries in a headline that stretches across the paper in two lines. Underneath is an explosive image of three of the, I don't know, anti-heroes? And a full story. The faux paper also includes a weather report clasificicado, ads and even an little Mercenaries-themed comic strip. You gotta love it... unless your in Venezuela and have a stick up your arse.
Hit the jump for an up-close scan of the the front and back pages.
