Metal Gear Online Beta Coming To Europe

Fear not, brave Europe! The Metal Gear Online beta isn't lost to you. Konami has been in contact with several popular European gaming websites today, letting them know that there will indeed be a beta test for the online component of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. Are you ready for the details? Well so are we, only we don't have them yet. According to our friends at Eurogamer, the information is slated to arrive shortly. We'll keep an eye out for the details, but at least now we know, and knowing is half the battle. You can probably fill in the rest yourselves.

  • Brent Guest

    Lets hope they consider AUS/NZ part of Europe......

    0

