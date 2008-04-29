Metal Gear Online Beta Invites Going Out To PlayStation GAP Members

PlayStation Gamer Advisory Panel members ought to check (and re-check) their spam filters, as they may be on the receiving end of an unsolicited Metal Gear Online beta invite. Our helpful tipsters—who moonlight as lucky bastards—have already been notified that they'll be able to participate without having to pre-order Metal Gear Solid 4. Good thing Sony and Konami waited until (most of) the bugs were shaken out before distributing to GAPers. Oh, that's a horrid name for it...

Thanks to Marcus and Ernesto for the heads up.