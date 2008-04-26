The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Gear Online Beta Is Go

The Metal Gear Online beta test is now live and ready to play in North America, Europe, and Japan. We've gotten reports from various Kotakuites that they are already connected and playing the long-awaited and slightly delayed game. How is it so far? Well reader JP just played a team death match and had this to say:

It's great.

So there you have it. Great. Keep in mind that you'll have to download the 1.2 update before playing, on top of the ridiculously large 1.1 update from earlier. Those of you never got around to downloading that first update (like me) might want to get on that right now, as the download might finish before the beta is over...if we're lucky.

