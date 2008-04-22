Metal Gear Online Beta Now *Planned* For This Friday

Thank goodness that the Kojima Productions team opted for a public beta test of Metal Gear Online. They've almost assuredly learned plenty from the influx of traffic from new-gen Metal Gear hungry gamers, resulting in a non-playable clusterfuck of an MGO beta. After delaying the beta to an unspecified date, the Konami folks now have their collective eyes on Friday April 25. We think it's just one minute after 11:59 PM PDT, but you can never be too sure. Keep the whole day open.

Or don't! The official Metal Gear Online news page stresses that the beta launch "may change due to unforseen [sic]circumstances." There is a tiny glimmer of good news, as the beta has been pushed on the back end, closing on May 11, instead of the fifth, as previously planned. So... Friday it is. Commence breath holding!

