Metal Gear Online Character Creation Is Pretty Cool

Sick of bad Metal Gear Online news? Here's the good news! The game's character creation seems pretty extensive, allowing face, clothes equipment and voice customisation. Figures gently crossed that Konami, Kojima Productions and those servers will be rarin' to go this Friday. And if not, feel free to bookmark this page so you can imagine customising your Beta character.
MGO Character [Akayuki]
