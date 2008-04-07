The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Gear Selleck

Brian H. sent on this little gem, playing up the uncanny resemblance of Magnum P.I. star Tom Selleck and uh, Solid Snake.

Snake is instantly recognisable for a few simple features, his signature eye patch, the 80's glam rock head band and probably most importantly his manhood, that's right, his Moustache. But call me a heathen, when I hear the word moustache only one name springs to mind and that is Magnum P.I a.k.a Tom Selleck. Driving a Ferrari, courting beautiful women, for Gods sake he made Hawaiian Shirts cool. I pay him homage with a game cover should he ever decide to cash in on his mo.

Metal Gear Selleck [Geekpulp]

