Metal Gear Selleck

Brian H. sent on this little gem, playing up the uncanny resemblance of Magnum P.I. star Tom Selleck and uh, Solid Snake.

Snake is instantly recognisable for a few simple features, his signature eye patch, the 80's glam rock head band and probably most importantly his manhood, that's right, his Moustache. But call me a heathen, when I hear the word moustache only one name springs to mind and that is Magnum P.I a.k.a Tom Selleck. Driving a Ferrari, courting beautiful women, for Gods sake he made Hawaiian Shirts cool. I pay him homage with a game cover should he ever decide to cash in on his mo.