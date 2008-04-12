The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Metal Gear Solid 4 Beta Confirmed for Europe Next Week

Sony today confirmed that the Metal Gear Online Premiere Beta will be launching in Europe on April 17, just days after the freshly redesigned Playstation Store goes live today. The sexy new store will also have the Lair: Diabolical Dragons Pack and Skyguard Upgrade pack as well as Warhawk: Operation Broken Mirror.

To accompany the launch, the PLAYSTATION Store will see an exciting selection of content available from 17th April, consisting of the launch of the Metal Gear Online Premiere Beta, building up to the launch of the next chapter in one of PlayStation's most loved franchises, Metal gear Solid: Guns of the Patriots. Also available will be Warhawk™: Operation Broken Mirror, a great new addition to the hugely popular Warhawk experience and Lair™: Diabolical Dragons Pack and Skyguard Upgrade pack, offering new and exciting features and functions. There will also be a collection of trailers including the latest for GTA IV, as well as a Sega Superstars tennis demo.

I expect a similar announcement from SCEA later today, mostly because they said yesterday their would be big news today.

Enhanced PLAYSTATION®Store Launches on 15th April [SCEE]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles