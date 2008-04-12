Metal Gear Solid 4 Beta Confirmed for Europe Next Week

Sony today confirmed that the Metal Gear Online Premiere Beta will be launching in Europe on April 17, just days after the freshly redesigned Playstation Store goes live today. The sexy new store will also have the Lair: Diabolical Dragons Pack and Skyguard Upgrade pack as well as Warhawk: Operation Broken Mirror.

To accompany the launch, the PLAYSTATION Store will see an exciting selection of content available from 17th April, consisting of the launch of the Metal Gear Online Premiere Beta, building up to the launch of the next chapter in one of PlayStation's most loved franchises, Metal gear Solid: Guns of the Patriots. Also available will be Warhawk™: Operation Broken Mirror, a great new addition to the hugely popular Warhawk experience and Lair™: Diabolical Dragons Pack and Skyguard Upgrade pack, offering new and exciting features and functions. There will also be a collection of trailers including the latest for GTA IV, as well as a Sega Superstars tennis demo.

I expect a similar announcement from SCEA later today, mostly because they said yesterday their would be big news today.

